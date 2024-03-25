The 4 Main Types Of Dragon Fruit And Their Differences

If you've ever traveled to Asia, Central America, South America, or Israel, you may have tried the spiky bright fruit with sweet, dotted flesh known as dragon fruit. You can find these fruits in the U.S. occasionally, too, but they're mostly grown on other continents. If you get your hands on one of these gems, however, there are a few things to keep in mind when you eat dragon fruit: You can either peel the skin off or scoop out the flesh, and a ripe fruit will retain a vibrant color without any brown spots.

Typically, the unique exterior of a dragon fruit (also called pitaya or strawberry pears) will make it stand out immediately — not only its bright hue but the spiky leaves that firmly cement dragon fruits as members of the cactus plant family. But while the pink-skinned types are the most recognizable in the U.S., dragon fruits actually come in quite a few different colors of the rainbow, with each having subtle flavor differences. So, if you want to broaden your knowledge for your next venture into elevated salsa or a vivid dragon fruit-infused vodka cocktail, let's dive into the qualities that make each variety unique.