4 Popular Types Of Kiwi Fruit, Explained

If you want more variety in your roster of fruits for salads and smoothies, consider buying kiwis more often. Edible from its skin to its flesh, this palm-sized fruit is a fantastic option because it's packed with nutrients, specifically vitamins C and K. Its peel even has a higher vitamin C content and is 50% more fibrous than its flesh, so if you don't mind biting into its slightly fuzzy skin, there's no danger at all in eating kiwi peel. Throw it whole into a blender as well to make a smoothie and enjoy its complete health benefits without generating extra kitchen waste.

Strawberries, bananas, and pineapples are usually mentioned when describing the flavor of a ripe kiwi. Native to China, kiwis are sweet and tangy, making them great additions to dishes where the other mentioned fruits are also used, from salads to salsa and compotes. Just like pineapple, kiwi juice can be used to marinate chicken since it contains the meat-tenderizing enzyme actinidin. However, it's not advisable to add kiwi to milk-based drinks and desserts other than as a garnish since that same enzyme can cause the dairy to form clots and give the food an unappetizing texture.

There are as many as 40 known varieties of this fruit, all of which differ in taste and appearance. You should get to know the differences between the most popular ones. That way, the next time you spot any of them in the market, you'll know which ones you want to stock up on. Here are the four most common types of kiwis, explained.