Give Your Salsa Extra Flavor And Color With Dragon Fruit

We all know the classic makings of salsa — tomatoes, onions, cilantro, chili peppers, and lime juice. Is that all there is to this Mexican staple though? Of course not. There's a great variety of ingredients you can add for unexpected twists that will make salsa even more captivating than it already is. While herbs and spices are always great choices, there's room for something different, like dragon fruit. This tropical specialty may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but that's all the more reason to try it.

Salsa is laden with savory and tangy notes, made more memorable by a spicy kick that brings life to anything it's paired with. Dragon fruit, however, is sweet and light, and depending on the variety, sometimes a little sour, too. When mixed together, this combination gives you a little of everything, from big, bold flavors to a delicate undertone, all woven together in perfect tandem. The first bite doesn't quite catch you off guard but still delights the taste buds with a subtle surprise.

If you happen to be using red or pink dragon fruit, there's a visual bonus as well. They offer a burst of vivid, deep fuchsia, bringing visual pink zing to your rustic red salsa, that you can't help but notice. This is a salsa that looks as good as it tastes.