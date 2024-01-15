Dragon Fruit Syrup Can Elevate Any Vodka Cocktail

If you've never heard of the dragon fruit before, here's one thing you should know: It's as bold as its name suggests. Besides a unique appearance with curled and sharpened leaves that look like thorns, the cactus fruit also possesses a violently pink color. Cut through the thick "hide" of the fruit and, within, you'll find juicy, seed-filled flesh bursting with sweetness and a subtle hint of citrus. Due to its irresistibly fruity taste, dragon fruit has become increasingly popular in recent years, finding its way into everything from fruit salads to smoothies.

For mixologists, the fruit's natural sweetness is a boon for many drink recipes. As it turned out, dragon fruit syrup is a fantastic cocktail flavoring! The syrup can be made at home pretty easily, or you can also buy it pre-made online. In any case, it's a lovely addition to any drink recipe — but especially vodka cocktails. Unlike other liquors, vodka is neutral in taste, making it incredibly easy to work with at the mixing table. It can pair with just about anything, including the sweet and citrusy flavor of dragon fruit.

Dragon fruit's light sweetness means it's simply going to meld with the spirit and enhance its taste without being too overbearing. And here's another bonus: Dragon fruit syrup adds a gorgeous magenta color to your cocktail. Without relying on artificial coloring, you'll be hard-pressed to find a natural ingredient that can make your cocktail stand out quite like a touch of dragon fruit syrup!