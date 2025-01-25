13 Trader Joe's Sweet Treats To Give Your Valentine This Year

Sprinkle cake bites are a jolly and charming present for your sweetheart thanks to the red, pink, green, and yellow fruit and vegetable-derived sprinkles. These new treats are made in Denmark and are marvelously sweet. They have a rich cakiness with an inside that is soft, moist, and slightly doughy, while the sprinkles have a satisfying crunch to offer a balance of texture. It's almost like a confetti cake in ball form. The sprinkles bring a lot to the treat, even though they look unremarkable. The only qualm is that the bites kind of roll around in the packaging, but it's not a big deal.

Advertisement

As I was checking out, the cashier said they had this new item in the back for them to try, and the crew members were loving them. They also said it was a decent Starbucks cake pop dupe, but that's up to you to determine. The whimsical packaging has a striking pink and subtle sprinkle appearance. These cake bites are really tasty, especially if your date is fond of cake pops — you could even pop them on a stick and arrange them into a cake pop bouquet wrapped with cellophane and a card. Give these to your sweetheart as is, or plate them on a heart-shaped plate for added festiveness.