10 Costco Candies You Haven't Tried Yet, Ranked

Costco is a foodie sanctuary. While many are most familiar with the food court items, I wanted to test out some of the warehouse's sweets — like chocolates and gummies. Now, this isn't a taste test for popular, name-brand candies like M&M's. The purpose of this ranking is to see how some of the warehouse's lesser-known candy offerings square up against one another.

While Costco's appeal lies in its large package sizes and wholesale pricing, you might not want to invest in a sizable container of confections if it's not to your liking. In order to see which candies are worth buying, I tasted and ranked each one based on their taste, texture, appearance, price, and whether they met their advertised qualities or not.

I will preface that all of these candies are good. Even if something ranked low (or last), it's only because I prefer other ones. Nothing was unpalatable, but I had to critique some of them. Everyone also has differing taste buds and dietary preferences, so keep this in mind as you read up on these Costco candies.