10 Costco Candies You Haven't Tried Yet, Ranked
Costco is a foodie sanctuary. While many are most familiar with the food court items, I wanted to test out some of the warehouse's sweets — like chocolates and gummies. Now, this isn't a taste test for popular, name-brand candies like M&M's. The purpose of this ranking is to see how some of the warehouse's lesser-known candy offerings square up against one another.
While Costco's appeal lies in its large package sizes and wholesale pricing, you might not want to invest in a sizable container of confections if it's not to your liking. In order to see which candies are worth buying, I tasted and ranked each one based on their taste, texture, appearance, price, and whether they met their advertised qualities or not.
I will preface that all of these candies are good. Even if something ranked low (or last), it's only because I prefer other ones. Nothing was unpalatable, but I had to critique some of them. Everyone also has differing taste buds and dietary preferences, so keep this in mind as you read up on these Costco candies.
10. Tate's Bake Shop dark chocolate and sea salt cookie bark
The Tate's Bake Shop cookie bark is made from crisp and buttery chocolate chip cookies that have been coated in dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt. They are thin, crunchy, and offer a nice texture. Though the cookies are topped with a layer of chocolate, they are not fully dipped. However, the chocolate flavor comes through strongest and overpowers the taste of the cookie. Though, I appreciate how the cookie's crispiness contrasts that chocolatiness.
The bark sizes range from larger half-cookie chunks to small, dime-sized pieces. I'm familiar with making chocolate barks and while I understand there's going to be variation, the sizing seemed random. Some pieces are coated in chocolate while others have a mere drizzle or chocolate splotch. I almost wonder if it was created as a way to utilize broken cookies without wasting them.
This 14-ounce bag is one of the least expensive items from my Costco haul. Plus, it's a reasonable cost, compared the cost of Tate's cookies by themselves. I've tried many of Tate's Bake Shop cookies and while the cookie bark was appetizing, I ranked it the lowest because it was forgettable, it had inconsistently-sized pieces, and I wanted more of the cookie's flavor to shine. Despite there being a chocolate chip cookie in there, I really only tasted the chocolate coating.
9. Toblerone honey and nougat truffles
The Toblerone honey and nougat truffles have a milk chocolate shell and a milk chocolate center with honey and nougat. While the truffles were more expensive than the Tate's bark, you get more product; there's a little over a pound of Toblerone treats in this box.
After I compared the actual candy to what was on the packaging, I can say I was a bit disappointed. There's a light snap when you bite into the shell, and the chocolate inside is smooth and rich with a minor crunch from the almond nougat. Though the photo depicts evenly spaced pieces of nougat, I found there were minimal fragments inside the candy. I liked the texture the nougat bits brought to the otherwise creamy sweet; I would have ranked this candy higher if there was more nougat to offer a crunchy juxtaposition.
Two things you should know about Toberlone are it's known for its wrapping and shape. And it offered uniqueness in both of these areas, for sure. The individual-wrapped candies are convenient and beautifully packaged, which gave it a boost compared to Tate's cookie bark. The honey and nougat truffles are certainly something you could set out at a party so guests can grab a treat. I found the geometric shape of the candy to be captivating and striking. But, I wasn't wowed by the taste, and I felt like the packaging showed considerably more nougat than was actually in the product. Unlike the higher-ranking candies, this Toblerone treat's flavor didn't stand out.
8. Upper Crust Bakery USA chocolate hazelnut bites
While the Upper Crust Bakery USA chocolate hazelnut bites are advertised as chocolate with hazelnut, they have a potent almond extract smell. They're covered in chocolate and have a cake-based center. Based on the photo on the packaging, I pictured a chocolate and hazelnut center — kind of like an energy ball or a large truffle. Though, if you flip the container upside down to see the bottom of the bites, or check the ingredient list, you'll easily figure out that these are cake bites.
The price is a decent deal for 24 ounces of goodies (it's also the cheapest product on the list), but I ranked the chocolate hazelnut bites somewhat low because they had a potent aroma and were messy. The chocolate adheres to the packaging and the bites get stuck to each other. Because they are cake-based, they have a shorter expiration date (about four weeks from the purchase date) than the other candies, which I also factored into the ranking.
The almond flavor is the strongest component of these treats. I love almond extract, so this wasn't an issue for me, but others may purchase these expecting more from the hazelnuts. It has a chopped hazelnut topping, but other than that, it didn't quite deliver on its label. These ranked higher than the Toblerone bites because the overall almondy taste and texture were nice, but the bites fell short of what I expected from them.
7. Brookside dark chocolate pomegranate flavor
I've had Brookside chocolates for years, and I enjoy the açai and blueberry flavor. I have fond memories of my college roommate's mom buying them for us, but nostalgia alone wasn't enough to rank this candy higher. I'll start off by saying Brookside's dark chocolate pomegranate flavor is yummy. There's nothing wrong with the taste, quality, price, sizing, or anything. The bites just didn't stand out as much as the rest of the higher-ranking candies — that's why they made it to this position. As a self-proclaimed candy lover, I can admit that I wasn't particularly drawn to these.
I enjoy the bite-sized nature of this candy. They have a fruity essence, but I'm not sure I'd pick up on the pomegranate flavor if I didn't know it was there. The taste, while good, isn't particularly notable. They're mostly chocolate with a gooey, fruity center. I wanted more pomegranate and more tartness, but other than that, these candies were fine.
The price is an excellent value for 32 ounces and was in the middle range compared to the other candies. You can portion the big baggie into lunches or snacks. Given that it's 2 pounds of candy, I'd be more inclined to get the Brookside dark chocolate assorted flavor pack with the pomegranate, açai and blueberry, and blood orange and peach flavors for some variety.
6. Béquet Celtic sea salt caramels
If you like caramels, you'd likely enjoy these candies more than me. Caramels aren't my favorite stand-alone sweet, which is why the Béquet Celtic sea salt caramels took this middle spot in the ranking. I simply preferred other candies over this one, but there are a few things that made it shine more than the lower-ranking candies. For one, I liked the soft texture. These aren't your Granny's caramels that could yank a tooth out with each bite; rather, they are light, creamy, and buttery. The candies melt as you chew, and I could easily leave a tooth mark in one after biting it.
Although I don't adore caramels, I can appreciate the quality and taste of these. They're made with tapioca syrup as opposed to corn syrup, which sets them apart from other caramels on the market. The salt brings dimension and balances the buttery sweetness. I think these candies could be fantastic melted into a hot homemade cafe latte to turn it into a caramel coffee.
The 17 ounces of caramels are nicely packaged and are gluten-free, kosher, and made without artificial colors, which allows some consumers with dietary restrictions to enjoy them. The caramels are the third most expensive item on this list. If you love caramels, this might be the Costco candy for you.
5. Edward Marc Chocolatier dark chocolate coconut almonds
This 32-ounce bag of Edward Marc Chocolatier coconut almonds with dark chocolate is ideal for anyone who likes coconut. The candies have a whole almond center, a thick coconut layer, and a thin dark chocolate exterior. It's a balance of crunchy, soft, and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Each component is noticeable and balanced; the mixture of creamy coconut, cocoa-forward chocolate, and nutty almond is all-around delicious.
While the coconut almonds are one of the more expensive products that I sampled, the price tag is still reasonable, considering you get 2 pounds of treats. Given the price of almonds alone, I think it's a solid choice to stock up on when you want no artificial flavors, no preservatives, and sustainably-sourced cocoa. I can also appreciate that Edward Marc has the perfect ratio of each component. I like that the coconut has a chance to shine, but the almonds and chocolate aren't forgotten in the mix.
The flavor of almonds is a delight, too. I love coconut, but the flavor and sweetness of the ingredient can be potent. After three or four almonds, you need some water to wash them down, which is why I had to rank this Costco candy in the middle. But those first couple bites are divine. On the plus side, since you can't eat them all at once, they will last longer in your pantry.
4. Edward Marc Chocolatier Thin Mint chocolate-covered bites
Thin Mints are my jam. The Girl Scout cookies have a nearly 100-year-old history and bring back memories of my time as a Girl Scout, when I had to try to sell enough boxes to get a T-shirt or whatever the reward was at the time. I'm very familiar with Thin Mints, and I love a chocolate and mint combination.
I wanted a strong flavor from both the peppermint and the chocolate, and the Edward Marc Thin Mints chocolate-covered bites delivered that. The candies have a matte chocolate exterior and a light green minty layer, along with a cookie center. The bites have a slight crunch to them, as you'd expect from Thin Mints.
I like the small pieces and appreciate that the green color comes from spirulina and turmeric rather than artificial dyes. These were not as cloying as the dark chocolate coconut almonds, which pushed the minty candy up in the ranking. The mint, coupled with the chocolate, is refreshing. There were nominal differences between the sizes of each bite, but it was not enough to negatively impact this candy's position in the ranking. The texture of the crispy center, the ingredients, and the flavor of these minty bites gave them a high-ranking spot. But even so, the following items on the list shined in comparison.
3. Black Forest organic gummy bears
The Black Forest organic gummy bears are fruity and perfect for those who don't want chocolate. They offered something different than all the other chocolate-centered candies on this list.
The gummies are sweet with a soft, chewy texture. The charming little critters, with a tiny tree printed on the center of their bellies, are malleable, easy to bite, and don't stick to your teeth too much. They also come in alluring colors sourced fruit and vegetable juices or turmeric extract, which contributes to the well-rounded flavor of this candy. The Black Forest bears come in six flavors: cherry, lemon, pineapple, orange, strawberry, and apple. I especially loved the pineapple, but all were sweet and refreshing.
The variety of flavors and number of gummies isn't consistent across every pack. For example, one baggie I sampled had seven candies, while the other had eight. This isn't an issue for me, but I can only imagine two youngsters bickering over who has more of the "better" bears in their pack.
The box of 65 pouches is the second-highest priced item in this ranking. Though, its large size makes it a great buy for school lunches or packing for family outings. The gluten-free Black Forest organic gummy bears weren't my top candy, but they ranked quite high because of the balanced texture, range of flavors, and cute, unique appearance.
2. Sanders dark chocolate sea salt caramels
The Sanders dark chocolate sea salt caramels are thick with a snappy chocolate layer and a soft and creamy caramel center. Overall, they have a great textural balance. The caramel interior melts onto your tongue, making for a rich mouthfeel. I'm a big fan of dark chocolate and I felt that the layer was quite thick.
Overall, I enjoyed the chocolate and caramel partnership in this candy. The candies are rich and larger than some of the other Costco candies that come in small pieces. You can eat one and satisfy your sweet tooth. The sweet and salty chocolate caramels are perfect to enjoy with a hot cup of tea.
I think these are a fantastic bargain. You can see through a container of these candies, but otherwise, it doesn't offer any sort of extraordinary packaging. If I were basing this rating on flavor alone, these would be my top choice, but the number one has everything going for it. Overall, the taste, texture, and price of the Sanders dark chocolate sea salt caramel was right, but some small qualms put it in the second spot. Even my husband, who isn't a huge fan of sweets, said it's a pretty good candy, which is a huge compliment.
1. Kirkland Belgian luxury chocolates
And here we are: number one! I'm ranking the Belgian luxury chocolates as the top contender because they are an incredible value, beautifully packaged, and taste delicious. Plus, there's also a variety of flavors to choose from, which offers a memorable experience. I love the flavor of the Sanders chocolate caramels, but these Belgian chocolates allow for more of a medley of different tastes and textures.
There are 18 different varieties of these luxury chocolates, which are made with sustainably-sourced cocoa, in every box — which makes for a total of 46 milk, white, and dark chocolate pieces. If you serve this at a party, your guests will be able to find at least one variety they enjoy in this box.
The Belgian sweets are accented with hazelnut cream, orange, buttery caramel, ganache, and other flavors. This is a must-have because of the range of chocolates in a single container. The chocolates look incredible and come in an array of shapes and designs, from hearts to domes. The packaging comes in one of two colors: gold or red.
This is the highest-priced sweet that I sampled, but given the amount and quality of the chocolates, it's a steal. Assorted chocolates from a competitor like See's Candies cost quite a bit more and you may not be able to such a large box of them either. The Kirkland iteration contains more chocolates at a fraction of the price and makes for a splendid gift.
Methodology
I'm a sweets lover — always have been and always will be. I came up with my rankings based on several factors, including if the candy lived up to its label, as well as its overall taste, texture, appearance, and value. To rank high, the candy had to hit a few of the key points — not just one. While this ranking is based on my personal candy preferences, I noted (where applicable) why someone may or may not like a particular product. I prioritized treats that had a pleasant taste, gave you a good bang for your buck, and were memorable.
I purchased the sweets from my Costco in the San Diego area. I sampled a tiny amount of each candy in one day to get a flavor baseline. Then over the course of four days, I tried each candy a couple more times to finalize my thoughts.