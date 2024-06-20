Every Tate's Bake Shop Cookie, Ranked

Tate's Bake Shop is renowned for thin and crispy cookies. Company founder Kathleen King was only 21 years old when she launched her first bakery in 1980, though she began making and selling cookies years before as a child. You can visit the original Tate's Bake Shop in Southampton, New York, or buy the company's treats online, but the easiest way to enjoy Tate's is by grabbing a bag of the brand's cookies at stores nationwide.

Chocolate chip was the first type of cookie that King baked, and today the Tate's version of this remains one of the best-ranked chocolate chip cookie brands. However, Tate's has expanded to include many other cookie types, along with gluten-free and bite-size varieties, cookie bark, and rotating seasonal specialties. We wanted to see how Tate's signature style worked across the line, so I received all 16 varieties from the company for a taste test.

As a professional recipe developer, I have created and sampled more cookies than I can recall. I've even developed a duplicate of Tate's cookies, and I can assure you that it's not easy to get them right. This ranking was based on overall flavor and texture, and how closely the cookie matched its packaging description.

All recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional products provided by the manufacturer.