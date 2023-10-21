Crystallized Ginger Gives A Unique Kick To Baked Goods And More

Ginger's has been beloved by humans for centuries — research suggests it's been in use for 5,000 years. Not only does its earthy spicy flavor add complexity to dishes, but it's backed by a medley of health benefits, too. From its origins in India and China, the root expanded throughout Eurasia. By the Middle Ages, it was already undergoing preservation methods for export to Europe.

So, while fresh ginger has a storied — and dependable — place in the kitchen, processed versions are worth your while, too. For a version of the root with a sweet twist, turn to crystallized ginger. Made by infusing chunks of the root with syrup, then rolling in sugar, and drying, the food is tasty and shelf-stable. It's easy to enjoy on its own or to integrate into a medley of sweet or savory applications. Whether store-bought or made in the home, a batch won't last long. Let's dive into the details.