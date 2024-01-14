The Swirling Trick For An Even Richer Chocolate Bark

Even if it's not the holiday season and peppermint flavors aren't top of mind, it's always a good time to make chocolate bark for dessert. A classic recipe for this treat uses melted chocolate (typically in the form of chips or squares), along with mix-ins like nuts or candy. But while the typical version is undoubtedly delicious, who says you have to stick to using just one type of chocolate?

The next time you feel inspired to whip up some homemade bark, let your imagination go wild and swirl together two different varieties. Milk, dark, and white are the main types of chocolate chips out there, of course, but you can also go with semi-sweet, mint chocolate, bittersweet, or even swirled morsels. Not only will combining two different kinds upgrade your bark and give it a richer flavor, but it allows you to get even more creative with the mix-ins you choose. Plus, you'll get a treat with a pretty pattern that looks like it took much more effort to make than it actually did.