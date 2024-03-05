Thin Mints Are The Girl Scouts Cookies With A Nearly 100-Year-Old History

While business was booming in 1937, over 125 Girl Scout councils sold cookies, while 29 bakers were whipping up their cookies by the 1940s. In 1951, what we now call Thin Mints were one of only three flavors sold by members, the other two being Peanut Butter Sandwich and Shortbread cookies. Today, however, only two bakeries make all the boxes Girl Scouts have to offer: ABC Bakers in Illinois and Little Brownie Bakers, which falls under the parent company Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. The former has been affiliated with Girl Scouts since 1937, just two years before Thin Mints were created, while the latter didn't start making this flavor until 1974. These minty cookies are one of the only ones (along with Adventurefuls and Trefoils) that are called the same name by both baking companies.

Despite the fact that Thin Mints have undergone multiple naming transformations over the years, today they can proudly call themselves the best-selling Girl Scout cookie (Samoas come in second). In 2022, the brand debuted a sister treat called the Raspberry Rally, which featured a chocolate outer layer and a raspberry filling. However, it was discontinued after a year, as it was only launched to test an online sales program. Despite the disappointment from customers, we can confidently say that we expect Thin Mints to stick around in the foreseeable future — hopefully for another 80 years.