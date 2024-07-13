Triple Citrus Trifle Recipe
In the summer months, we start to hanker after all things tart and sweet and juicy, and nothing fills the bill quite as well as citrus fruits. From vibrant lemon curd pies to a light citrus granita, there are all kinds of ways to incorporate this family of fruits into desserts and treats. A classic trifle is a recipe that never goes out of style, though the definition of the dessert has changed some over the years. While the trifle was originally created as a way to use up leftover stale cake by soaking it in alcohol, modern trifles can include any number of layers of smooth creams and curds (though a crumbly layer of cake usually still appears).
This triple-citrus trifle is a celebration of the best citrus of the season, including some less-common but vividly flavored fruits like Meyer lemons, cara cara oranges, and bergamot. Start by making a golden lemon curd using aromatic Meyer lemons. Layer it with ruby-red orange marmalade and crumbly pieces of vanilla cake, plus some bergamot-scented whipped cream. Tuck in some slices of ripe cara cara orange and you have a simple and elegant dessert that is full of bright flavors and colors.
Gather the ingredients for triple citrus trifle
Any trifle is only as good as its various components. For this one, the first component is the homemade lemon curd. The curd is made up of sugar, egg yolks, Meyer lemon juice and zest, and butter. It doesn't necessarily have to be a Meyer lemon and can be a standard lemon if need be, but a Meyer lemon will bring its mysterious floral perfume to the curd. Next, we gather a bergamot to zest into whipped cream, along with a bit of mascarpone. Finally, the other layers are orange marmalade, which can be purchased jarred or made fresh, chunks of vanilla cake, and cara cara orange segments. Cara cara is a type of navel orange that tends to be smaller and has a darker orange flesh and a more concentrated flavor.
Step 1: Simmer water
Bring a pot of water to a simmer.
Step 2: Combine lemon zest and sugar
In a large metal nonreactive bowl, combine the lemon zest and sugar.
Step 3: Add yolks and juice
Whisk in the egg yolks and lemon juice.
Step 4: Place the curd over simmering water
Place the bowl over the simmering water and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick and reaches 181 F, about 8-10 minutes.
Step 5: Add butter and salt
Remove from the heat and add the butter and salt, whisking until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth.
Step 6: Transfer the curd
Transfer the curd to a clean dish.
Step 7: Cover and chill the curd
Cover the curd with plastic wrap pressing directly onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Let chill completely.
Step 8: Zest the bergamot
Meanwhile, zest the bergamot into the mascarpone in the bowl of a stand mixer.
Step 9: Add cream and whip
Slowly add the cream and whip to stiff peaks.
Step 10: Transfer to piping bags
Transfer the whipped cream and lemon curd to separate piping bags.
Step 11: Gather the glasses
To assemble the trifle, gather 2 tall Collins glasses.
Step 12: Layer components
Layer marmalade, cake, fresh orange segments, bergamot cream, and lemon curd in each glass.
Step 13: Serve the citrus trifle
Serve immediately.
- 1 tablespoon Meyer lemon zest (from about 2 lemons)
- ¾ cup sugar
- 6 large egg yolks
- ¼ cup freshly squeezed Meyer lemon juice (from about 3 each)
- Pinch salt
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 bergamot
- ½ cup mascarpone
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¾ cup orange marmalade
- 4 ounces vanilla cake, broken into chunks
- 1 cup cara cara orange segments
- Bring a pot of water to a simmer.
- In a large metal nonreactive bowl, combine the lemon zest and sugar.
- Whisk in the egg yolks and lemon juice.
- Place the bowl over the simmering water and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick and reaches 181 F, about 8-10 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and add the butter and salt, whisking until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth.
- Transfer the curd to a clean dish
- Cover the curd with plastic wrap pressing directly onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Let chill completely.
- Meanwhile, zest the bergamot into the mascarpone in the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Slowly add the cream and whip to stiff peaks.
- Transfer the whipped cream and lemon curd to separate piping bags.
- To assemble the trifle, gather 2 tall Collins glasses.
- Layer marmalade, cake, fresh orange segments, bergamot cream, and lemon curd in each glass.
- Serve immediately.
What kinds of cake can I use for citrus trifle?
For this recipe, we call for some leftover pieces of vanilla cake. This could be from a store-bought source or leftover from a homemade recipe. We recommend our recipe for vanilla loaf cake if you want to make the cake from scratch. If you have the opportunity to make a layer cake for a different occasion, don't toss the scraps from trimming the cake. Stash the crumbles in a plastic zip bag and freeze. That way, when you need to make a recipe like this, you have a stash ready to go.
As far as store-bought cakes go, you can't go wrong with a pound cake, or even a lemon pound cake, which would fit the theme of this citrus trifle. A frozen pound cake is typically easy to find at any major grocery retailer and works very well for an application like this. If any cake that you choose is a bit on the dry side, you can always opt to soak the cake before adding it to the trifle. Many classic trifle recipes call for soaking the cake, and in this instance making an orange simple syrup would be a great option for a soak. You could also add a boozy element by choosing a citrus liqueur like Grand Marnier.
What is bergamot?
Bergamot is a type of citrus that is known for a distinctive aromatic quality. It comes from the Mediterranean, but can be found at farmers' markets in America, particularly in California where some small growers cultivate them. A bergamot is a variety of bitter orange, and it has a similar size and shape to more common oranges but with a thick bumpy skin. The skin and zest are where much of the flavor is locked. For culinary uses, the bergamot's peel is typically the part most often used as the fruit's flesh tends to be very bitter.
One of the most famous uses for bergamot is in Earl Grey tea, where it gives the tea its unique floral taste. It is also used in many non-culinary applications, such as in aromatherapy oils and perfumes. If you can't find a bergamot for this recipe, you can use the herb lemon balm or just swap it with a lemon or an orange.