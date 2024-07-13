Triple Citrus Trifle Recipe

In the summer months, we start to hanker after all things tart and sweet and juicy, and nothing fills the bill quite as well as citrus fruits. From vibrant lemon curd pies to a light citrus granita, there are all kinds of ways to incorporate this family of fruits into desserts and treats. A classic trifle is a recipe that never goes out of style, though the definition of the dessert has changed some over the years. While the trifle was originally created as a way to use up leftover stale cake by soaking it in alcohol, modern trifles can include any number of layers of smooth creams and curds (though a crumbly layer of cake usually still appears).

This triple-citrus trifle is a celebration of the best citrus of the season, including some less-common but vividly flavored fruits like Meyer lemons, cara cara oranges, and bergamot. Start by making a golden lemon curd using aromatic Meyer lemons. Layer it with ruby-red orange marmalade and crumbly pieces of vanilla cake, plus some bergamot-scented whipped cream. Tuck in some slices of ripe cara cara orange and you have a simple and elegant dessert that is full of bright flavors and colors.