The Effortless Hack To Section An Orange In Almost No Time

Place your unpeeled orange on a chopping board and use a sharp knife to slice straight through the middle to create two equal hemispheres. Then take one half, place your hand on the side that still has the peel on it, and push upwards to invert the segments: It can help to imagine you're turning the orange inside out. At this point, the pith on the inside of the peel should be visible and you should be left with half of an inside-out orange. Then you can easily remove each orange segment with your fingers before repeating the same process with the remaining half.

This hack bears some similarity to the way mangoes are inverted after they're scored with a knife to create a series of grid marks on their yellow flesh. However, the key difference here is that you'll still need the aid of your sharp knife to cut the cubes of mango off the inside-out skin. In contrast, when you invert a halved orange, your fingers are the only tools you'll need to neatly remove each juicy segment from the peel.

Enjoy your orange segments as they are, toss them into a fruit salad, or use them to decorate dreamy no-bake orange dreamsicle dessert bars. If you have more time, you could even dip them in melted chocolate and sprinkle over some chopped nuts to create cute miniature snacks that are juicy, chocolatey, and crunchy all in one bite.