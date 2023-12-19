Lemon Balm Makes A Great Substitute For Hard-To-Find Bergamot

If you have ever had Earl Grey tea or a citrusy dessert that doesn't taste quite like you expected, you have probably tried bergamot before. Bergamot orange is a citrus fruit from Asia but is most popularly cultivated in Italy. It is known for its fragrant, floral smell and acidic yet herbal taste that is used in everything from cups of tea to decadent desserts. If you want to try this ingredient at home, you might run into trouble. Finding bergamot for culinary use can be a challenge. If you want to experience a flavor similar to bergamot without the stress of tracking down the citrus, we recommend trying lemon balm.

Lemon balm is a green, leafy herb native to Europe and central Asia. While it is not an actual fruit — technically a variety of mint — it was given its name due to its famously lemony scent. This combination of citrus flavor and aroma, along with green, minty undertones, while not perfectly mimicking the traits of bergamot, can provide a very similar eating or drinking experience.