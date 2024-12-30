The Best Trader Joe's Products To Add To Your Morning Coffee
Trader Joe's is a top shop for convenience and whimsical foods. While the grocery store sells anything from produce to frozen appetizers to some of the best snacks around, we wanted to see what products work well with a tasty cup of coffee. As it turns out, there are quite a lot of coffee-friendly options that you can get at your local TJ's. Whether you prefer your coffee black, sweet, with milk, hot, or iced, we included a variety of options that can add a boost to your morning pick-me-up.
You don't have to have barista skills to get the desired results, either; most of these are pretty easy to work with. You can add them to coffee, espresso, or whatever you're making that day. We'll cover why the item works, what it offers to your cuppa, and any other fitting information. You'll find options that add sweetness, richness, or a bit of depth, but all of them are delicious. Stay tuned as we explore a variety of the best Trader Joe's products you can add to your morning coffee to transform it into a cafe-worthy sip.
Liquid stevia
Using Trader Joe's organic liquid stevia is a great way to sweeten up your cup of joe without sugar. You don't have to sacrifice sweetness with this option, which you can find with other sweeteners in the baking aisle. The stevia comes in a two-ounce dropper bottle to meticulously measure how much you want in your cup. It's liquid, so it seamlessly incorporates into the coffee. Simply give it a quick stir to make sure it's evenly distributed throughout every sip.
Unlike honey, which can be vicious and hard to work with, you can add stevia to hot and cold coffee beverages alike. Start small and add more drops if needed, especially if you're new to working with this product. We love stevia, but it has a distinct taste that can quickly overwhelm a drink if added in excess. Use it in conjunction with other ingredients like adding a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dash of milk for a creamier cuppa. This is definitely a must-try if you're looking for alternative sweeteners besides sugar, honey, or agave.
Marshmallows
Marshmallows can bring a sweet and tasty addition to beverages, but they're not just for hot chocolate. Try marshmallows in your coffee to add texture when you want a little something to chew on. While it does soften in hot coffee, it could have more of a chewy bite if you're adding it to an iced beverage; you may want to keep that in consideration when deciding how you want to use it. Trader Joe's has a standard mini marshmallow, but the brand also carries various flavors throughout the year — such as peppermint during the wintertime.
The seasonal finds can bring a joyous addition to a cup of coffee, without needing to incorporate other ingredients. Found in the baking aisle, the mini marshmallows are easy to eat and cut through the bitterness of the coffee to bring a sugary touch. We recommend this more as a garnish as it's not as spreadable or mixable as marshmallow fluff would be. Add a bit of TJ's Midnight Moo chocolate sauce or the hot cocoa mix for a mocha-inspired drink that pairs with the marshmallow and coffee flavors.
Coconut sugar
While Trader Joe's carries a range of sugars, we recommend trying the brand's organic coconut sugar for an option that brings additional depth (aside from the expected sweetness). It has a caramel-like flavor to easily enhance a cup of coffee, whether you want to leave it black or you prefer to add milk to it. The coconut sugar only adds to the richness of the coffee with its natural and bold, sweet notes. It's a diverse item that you can use in many types of coffee drinks, just as you would any type of sugar.
As an added bonus, coconut sugar retains some of the nutrients from the coconut, so it has (admittedly small) amounts vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, and even antioxidants. A great item to keep in your pantry to speedily sweeten your drink, try the coconut sugar with coffee and oat milk for a rich and satisfying drink, or in a dalgona coffee for something strong and sweet. You can use as much or as little as you desire based on how sweet you like your drink.
Speculoos cookie butter spread
If you're like us, you've probably tried the Trader Joe's cookie butter spread, digging it out with a spoon and calling it a day. But you can create a decadent drink by adding this spreadable speculoos to your coffee. Made with crushed Belgian biscuits, the spread is delicious and has a spiced flavor to enhance any coffee beverage.
Simply place a spoonful of the cookie butter into your hot coffee, stirring until incorporated — you'll want to thoroughly combine it as it can clump up and stick to the bottom of the drink. If you're making an iced beverage, mix the spiced spread into a small amount of hot coffee or espresso, or use a frother to blend it before pouring the combo over ice. You can also integrate the spread with a little bit of coffee to create a cookie butter syrup to decorate the edge or interior of your cup. TJ's cookie butter can bring a bit of happiness into your morning ritual, transforming a mundane cup of coffee into a sensory experience with its comforting aroma and warmth.
Organic Midnight Moo chocolate sauce
We love this chocolate sauce and think the Midnight Moo syrup is a must-buy over Hershey's when you want a chocolatey twist in your drink. This product is made of white cane sugar, cocoa powder, and other ingredients, so it has a cocoa-forward, earthy but sweet flavor. The condiment is a swift way to bring a rich flavor to your coffee without overpowering it. It's not overly thick, so it can efficiently be incorporated into hot or cold beverages, though we prefer it in hot coffee with a splash of half and half to bring a rich tint to the liquid.
Simply squeeze the Midnight Moo chocolate sauce into your coffee and mix. It can be a simple tweak to sweeten a cup of coffee for a mocha-inspired drink. You could add it to a cup of black coffee, but it can also get a chance to shine in a latte or cappuccino. Just make sure you have room in the fridge because it requires refrigeration after opening. You could also top the coffee with whipped cream and then drizzle the chocolate syrup on top for a dessert-worthy way to begin your morning.
Non-dairy oat creamer
The Trader Joe's non-dairy oat creamer is a delightful choice for anyone who wants to add milkiness to their coffee without dairy. It's found in the dairy refrigerator section along with other types of creamers. The brown sugar oat creamer has a light caramel flavor topped off with the creaminess of the oat beverage. You can add a tiny or liberal splash to your coffee when you want to give it a hint of smoothness and sweetness all in one go. It's a cozy, dairy-free choice to elevate coffee without sacrificing creaminess. Try using a milk frother before adding it to your coffee for extra texture.
The grocer's vegan creamer comes in various flavors throughout the year. For example, TJ's has a limited-edition gingerbread oat creamer with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cardamom during the winter season or a seasonal cinnamon bun flavor. So, you should keep an eye out if you want to make your coffee with a particular seasonal twist.
Fresh squeezed lemonade
While it may seem like an interesting choice for a coffee, incorporating lemonade creates similar qualities as an Arnold Palmer, mixing the tang of the lemonade with the boldness of the coffee. It makes for a bright and balanced drink that can be a more refreshing and invigorating way to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Fresh squeezed lemonade also adds a tart sweetness that works particularly well in cold coffee beverages, such as cold brew, iced coffee, or espresso, because these are fruitier and less bitter than their hot counterpart.
While Trader Joe's has quite a few lemonade options from strawberry lemonade to pink, we recommend plain ol' fresh squeezed lemonade for this caffeinated drink. We're already blending powerful flavors together, so you don't need to bring more into the rotation. There's no need to add any milk or creamer, either. Keep it simple with the lemonade flavor. However, if you want to jazz it up a bit further, try it with a dash of sparkling water and garnish with a lemon round. Coffee lemonade is fantastic for the warmer months when you want a crisp beverage that doesn't weigh you down.
Collagen powder
We love adding collagen powder to our morning coffee for an easy nutrient boost. You can find it during your next Trader Joe's run in the vitamin aisle without having to make a special stop for it. Although you can get collagen in foods like bone broth or fish with the skin on, sometimes you aren't in the mood for that type of thing. Luckily, this hydrolyzed collagen powder offers a quick way to get some added proteins when you want your breakfast beverage to be more than a plain coffee. It comes in a seven-ounce bag, and two scoops contain 11 grams of protein and 45 calories, making it a hearty way to start your day.
TJ's powdered beef collagen is unflavored, similar to what you'd expect from an unflavored gelatin, except this doesn't impact the viscosity of your drink. Instead, it'll seamlessly blend in and won't overwhelm the coffee. That said, although it's nearly flavorless and odorless, we recommend pairing it with milk or cinnamon in case you have heightened senses and can still taste it. Add collagen powder to flavored lattes or whatever you prefer — it will dissolve in hot or iced drinks, which makes it a versatile ingredient to keep stocked.
Hot cocoa mix
Unlike the Midnight Moo chocolate sauce that requires refrigeration, you can keep Trader Joe's organic hot cocoa mix tucked away in your pantry. Somewhat similar to the flavors you'd get from a chocolate sauce but in a dry form, this cocoa powder mix comes in 10 packets, which means you can open a pack as you need rather than relying on a big pack. They also travel well; take a packet with you on your way to work or if you're on a trip to easily open and pour into your coffee drink.
TJ's hot cocoa powder is made with organic dried milk, cocoa powder, cane sugar, and other flavors. So, because there's already dairy, this powdered product can be perfect for a plain coffee that you want to give some added flavor and creaminess to — but you may also mix it into a latte for some cocoa sweetness. Hot cocoa coffee is a simple hack that makes a delicious impact. For added enjoyment, top the concoction with whipped cream and mini marshmallows.
Bourbon vanilla bean paste
Contrary to popular belief, Bourbon vanilla bean paste doesn't contain bourbon — rather, it's made with vanilla beans from the Bourbon Islands. This thick paste is one of the best Trader Joe's products to add to your morning coffee due to its versatility and price. It has an intense vanilla flavor and those cool little bean specks, to boot. You can locate this tasty item in the baking aisle near other seasonings. Of course, you could use this in cooking and baking, but it's a splendid choice to jazz up a cup of joe.
It mixes into the drink easily, ensuring an intensified flavor and enticing aroma. Froth your desired creamer, such as TJ's non-dairy oat one, with the vanilla bean paste to create a foamy, floral addition to pour into the coffee. The vanilla balances the coffee's bitterness and brings a sophisticated touch of sweetness. This Bourbon vanilla bean paste is particularly convenient because it's potent in a small package — it won't take up much space in your pantry but can pack a punch for all your coffee beverages.
Bourbon whiskey
Alright, if you want actual bourbon in your coffee, then head over to the liquor aisle of your Trader Joe's (should it have one). Pick up one of the chain's bourbon whiskeys for a warm and robust choice for your morning beverage. This makes for a fun treat for brunch when you want something other than a mimosa or bloody mary. Plus, there's caffeine from the coffee for the ultimate boost. You don't even need to add much; in fact, that's key. A one-ounce shot for a six-ounce coffee drink is the best ratio to make a bourbon iced coffee.
This combo will bring caramel notes for a rich morning brew. You could pair it with other ingredients, such as caramel or maple syrup, to enhance the notes from the bourbon while adding a sweet touch. But if you do this, the sweet addition may quell the smoky dimension of the bourbon, so don't add too much. Top your coffee concoction with whipped cream and chocolate shavings and sip on it for a deep, layered experience that blows other popular morning cocktails out of the water.
Fleur de sel caramel sauce
Head over to the Trader Joe's baking and dessert aisle to grab a jar of fleur de sel caramel sauce. It's a luxurious product that goes beyond sundaes. In fact, you can simply spoon your desired amount of caramel sauce into a cup and then brew espresso directly on top to add a burnt sugary deepness that you can't replicate with plain ol' sugar. Stir and enjoy.
Made in France, this decadent condiment has teeny salt crystals, sugar, cream, and butter, and will bring a creamy contrast to your cuppa. The salt acts as a balance to the sweet and bitter combination of sugar and coffee. You could also use it to create your own hot or iced caramel latte with coffee or espresso, your favorite milk, and the sauce. For iced coffee, spread a thin layer in a clear glass so it doubles as a decoration. Top with whipped cream or Cool Whip and an extra drizzle of caramel. This TJ's product is a delicious choice when you want to revamp an ordinary coffee into a cafe-esque indulgence.
Orange juice
From organic to no pulp, Trader Joe's has several orange juice options, allowing you to pick something based on your taste and budget. The citrus juice brings similar qualities as a lemonade coffee — a tad tangy, but not as tart. This choice makes for a splendid sipper in the spring and summer months when you don't want something as cloying. It's light and fruity, with the mixture of the coffee's bitterness and the juice's sugar and acidity.
We recommend a pulp-free OJ to create a smoother caffeinated beverage. It works with either brewed coffee or even espresso for something more potent. When you're seeking something refreshing for your morning pick-me-up, swap out your go-to milk and make your next iced coffee with orange juice. Simply let the coffee cool down before pouring over a glass of orange juice for a layered, beautiful drink. While this combo isn't too obscure, the juice-and-coffee twosome isn't something you'll find at a lot of coffee shops. It's an entertaining option to craft at home with ingredients you probably already have, whether you want to impress a guest or assemble something cool for yourself.
Cinnamon sticks
If you need to restock any spices, head over to Trader Joe's spice aisle, and then grab some cinnamon sticks while you're at it. There are several creative ways to use cinnamon sticks, allowing you to discover the best method for your kitchen — and this aromatic and delectable spice can enhance any coffee drink, whether you want to keep it black or you prefer to make a spellbinding creation.
For starters, place one into your coffee cup or pot, and then brew the coffee directly over the stick for the start of a warming gourmandise coffee. Alternatively, you could infuse your milk with cinnamon sticks by slowly simmering on the stove, and then use the spiced-up leche for a latte. Or make a cinnamon simple syrup for a sweeter coffee. Unlike ground cinnamon, the stick version allows for a slower, more gentle infusion. But you don't need to add cinnamon alone. It tastes great paired with other spices, such as cloves or cardamom, if you want a scrumptiously spiced coffee drink. Don't immediately toss the stick; use it as a coffee stirrer as you sip on your libation.
Maple syrup
Trader Joe's has a couple of maple syrup options, like the dark organic Vermont one or the amber pure maple syrup, to use in your morning cup of caffeine. The syrups differ in color and where they are sourced, but they bring the same qualities: a deep, rich, caramelized sweetness to your drink. Try utilizing maple syrup as a way to infuse milk for a better coffee. The maple milk makes a creamy and sweet addition that you can pour into your coffee when you prefer to come up with a more in-depth creation.
For a bright and fruity coffee, infuse your milk with fresh blueberries and a touch of maple syrup. The caramelized flavor of the syrup also pairs with spices like cinnamon or pumpkin spice. Of course, you can also choose to make a no-frills beverage. Simply add a small amount of the syrup directly into your coffee as a sweetener. There's so much potential with this ingredient. We especially love maple syrup in coffee because it's easy to incorporate. You don't have to continuously stir to dissolve large chunks as you would for turbinado sugar. A couple of quick swirls, and you're good to go.