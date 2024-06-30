14 Creative Ways To Use Cinnamon Sticks

While you might best know cinnamon as the finely ground powder you can sprinkle into almost anything, you should consider stocking up on its curled form: cinnamon sticks. This version of the Cinnamomum tree bark (yes, you read that correctly) is equally appetizing and adaptable, and it's been used in drinks, desserts, main meals, and more in many cultures and cuisines. You can employ cinnamon sticks in several ways, whether you steep, boil, or blend them into your desired food or beverage. They provide a lot of flavor — in order to enhance your culinary confections with its warm, spicy notes, you'll often only need one stick (or less) to do the trick.

Consider these creative ways to use cinnamon sticks when you have a few nearing the end of their shelf life, gathering dust in the back of your pantry. If you're new to these, you'll usually find them in the spice section of your local grocery or international store. For the most part, you'll need to remove them from the dish or drink before serving, but we'll let you know if they should stick around.