Give Cheap Bourbon An Upgrade With A Cinnamon Stick Infusion

Infusions are a quick way to impart bold dimensional flavor into "blah" spirits. Old reliable Beefeater gin, for instance, is hugely elevated when infused with a pint of fresh blackberries (not to mention the lovely lavender hue). To rescue cheap bourbon, look no further than a one-step infusion. You probably already have the ingredients you need waiting in your spice cabinet — a few whole cinnamon sticks and some patience.

Cinnamon complements bourbon's dominant tasting notes of vanilla, wood, nuts, honey, and smoke. Steeping cinnamon in cheaper bourbon can be a good way to use up the dregs of a bottle that failed to wow you. To make the upgrade, simply toss a few cinnamon sticks directly into the bourbon and allow it to infuse for about a week. A glass flip-top bottle or lidded Mason jar is the best tool for the job. Stash that bad boy in a cool, dry place away from direct light, and give it a good shake every couple days. After seven days have passed, begin taste-testing your bourbon to determine whether your desired sweet-spiced potency has been achieved.

Feel free to infuse for more or less time depending on your taste preference. To expedite the process, use more cinnamon sticks. For example, eight whole sticks will expel their magic upon a 750ml bottle of bourbon in just five days.