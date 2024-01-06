From-Scratch Russian Tea Recipe

While you do need to include a handful of key ingredients — black tea, citrus, and spices — for this to be Russian tea, there is still plenty of room for customization. "You could theoretically add all sorts of things to Russian tea, such as nutmeg, vanilla, or even rum," McGlinn says. And, while we're on the topic of alcohol, she adds that "you can always add your favorite spirit to make it into a cocktail." While whiskey would make this beverage more similar to a hot toddy, you can experiment with your favorites to find your perfect boozy addition.

If you want to maintain the alcohol-free status of your Russian tea, then fear not, as there are still plenty of customizations to play around with. "Russian tea is sometimes shortcutted using Tang, a powdery citrus flavoring," McGlinn says, adding, "Personally, Tang is not my cup of tea (pun intended)! I think this tastes much better with orange juice and lemons." If you do happen to enjoy Tang, then you can omit the fresh citrus and just opt for the powder instead.

Speaking of citrus, there's also a little shortcut you can take with the orange juice that doesn't involve Tang, but it's another one that could compromise the flavor of the finished product. "You can always use bottled orange juice, but I'd highly recommend trying this with fresh fruit," says McGlinn. "The taste is fresh, delicate, and balanced."