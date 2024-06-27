Brew Espresso Over Caramel Sauce For A Sweeter At-Home Coffee

While coffee machines and French presses have made home brewing that first cup of coffee a simple and efficient task, we often leave the elaborate espresso drinks to professionals. However, Nespresso machines and moka pots have brought freshly brewed espresso into the home, and there are plenty of hacks to turn anyone into a successful barista. If you're looking for a sweet espresso drink, caramel sauce is the single store-bought ingredient you need to try.

Unlike simple syrup or a sugar cube, caramel sauce has much more depth of flavor, providing notes of burnt sugar to enhance the underlying flavors in the espresso while balancing its bitterness. The heat from the espresso will easily melt the caramel sauce so that it'll disperse evenly with a few quick stirs.

To execute, simply squeeze your desired amount of caramel sauce into an espresso cup, place it under the espresso valve to receive a shot or two, and stir to combine. Some recipes recommend using one tablespoon of caramel sauce per espresso shot, but you can less or more depending on how sweet you want your drink. Salted caramel sauce is an even better option to bring out the caramelized notes of sugar and balance the bitter-sweet profile of the caramel and espresso blend. You can enjoy this sweet treat straight from its small espresso cup like a Cuban coffee, or use it as the foundation for countless hot and cold espresso drinks.