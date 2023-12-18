Why Is Traditional Cuban Coffee Served In Such Small Cups?

In addition to being a tasty pick-me-up, coffee is a complex cultural phenomenon. From the centuries-old serving traditions of Turkish coffee to the Vietnamese Bạc Xỉu — crafted with condensed milk to save on dairy — a cup of joe can reflect a nation's history, politics, and people.

Such a quality is especially true for the iconic Café Cubano, which stands apart from other whipped coffees. The drink's Cuban origins showcase the island's rich coffee history, which was once in abundant production but decades later fell into shortage. The beverage's consumption out of a small espresso cup resulted due to such scarcity. Cuban coffee is crafted with a moka pot, rather than an espresso machine and brewed extra bold. Such undersized vessels help prolong the coffee-drinking experience by enabling the consumption of several rounds. No surprise such quick hits of flavor became intertwined with the beverage and later integrated into Florida's coffee culture, too. Who wouldn't want another round of such a tasty drink?