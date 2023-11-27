Marshmallows Aren't Just For Hot Chocolate. Try Them In Your Coffee

On days when you've forgotten to restock some of your pantry essentials, it's handy to know which among your available supplies can step in as substitutes. That bag of marshmallows, for example? You can use it as more than just a sweet snack, a dessert topping, or a garnish to your cup of hot chocolate. Add it to coffee and be pleasantly surprised at how it can also function as a creamer and sweetener.

The same reason why this soft and fluffy confection pairs so well with hot chocolate applies to coffee. Made of air bubbles encased in sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin, marshmallows can add sweetness to either drink. Once they begin to dissolve due to heat and moisture and gradually melt into a creamy, gooey puddle, they also lower the beverage's temperature, making too-hot cups of chocolate or coffee more enjoyable to consume.

If you're not a fan of black coffee or are simply looking for a way to make your at-home brew a little fancier, top your usual blend with a few marshmallows. This is the principle behind the fancy-sounding Caffè Gommosa, said to have originated from the Pacific Northwest. To prepare, you simply put three small marshmallows in a cup then pour a shot of double espresso over them. (You can adjust the amount of both ingredients to your desired sweetness.) Although this drink's name is Italian for "rubbery coffee," the marshmallows lend it a smooth and creamy consistency, on top of softening the espresso's kick.