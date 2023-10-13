Why You Should Always Keep Marshmallows In Your Pantry

Pantry staples are usually made up of obvious items like sugar, flour, or canned goods, yet there is a strong case to be made for marshmallows. The first obvious reason is that they are delightful and delicious, with that unique fluffy, sticky texture that makes s'mores so popular. It's not a thing that can be easily recreated with other ingredients, and although homemade marshmallows are great, they aren't really a convenient choice for quick additions to other recipes. The bigger reason for promoting marshmallows to the level of pantry staple is that they're surprisingly versatile in a wide range of desserts, baking applications, and even snacks and dinners.

Marshmallows are usually thought of as an ingredient that you only need if a recipe is specifically built around them, but it's more accurate to think of them like a condiment. Marshmallows can be added in large or small amounts to transform a recipe, or just add a little extra textural element and pop of vanilla sweetness. There's almost no class of goods that they don't work with; marshmallows can be mixed whole into doughs, or they can be melted down with butter for a gooey and satisfying glaze or topping. They can be made into a filling, or used as binder. And the simple, sugary flavor of marshmallows is relatively neutral, pairing well with almost every flavor from sweet potato casserole to peanut butter fluffernutter.