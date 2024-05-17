Forget Milk And Make Your Next Iced Coffee With Orange Juice

Rich, dessert-like caffeinated drinks are ideal when temperatures are chilly. But in the spring and summer months, we tend to lean toward more refreshing beverages — and there's no better way to lighten up your cup than to incorporate a fruity element. We've already seen the beginnings of fruit-laced coffee drinks, including the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee on Dunkin's 2024 summer menu. But if you want to branch out even more in this arena, try mixing your morning cup of Joe (even if it's a cheap one) with orange juice.

This combination may sound a little wild at first, but there are a few solid reasons to make it. For starters, you're basically just mixing two classic breakfast beverages into one. Plus, orange juice has plenty of vitamin C, vitamin A, and calcium, so you're getting some quality nutrients first thing in the morning. But beyond the technical benefits, these two drinks make a delicious combo. The bitterness of the java balances out the bright acidity and sugar in the juice, giving you a light, refreshing beverage overall. And while rare in U.S. coffee shops, this mixture isn't unheard of — if you've ever seen a bumble coffee or espresso sunrise on a menu, it was likely a mashup of java and orange juice.