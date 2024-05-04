Dunkin's Summer Menu Includes New Donut-Inspired Drinks

Donut lovers, the time has come: Dunkin' just dropped its summer menu, which includes a trio of new donut-inspired coffee flavors. In what the company is calling "a 'drinkable' twist on donuts," per a press release, Dunkin' is rolling out the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee and the Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte (Hot or Iced). The key ingredient in both of these sweet-inspired drinks is Dunkin's new Donut Swirl — a Swirl-style flavoring with tasting notes of vanilla frosting and pastry.

In anticipation of National Donut Day on June 7, Dunkin' is also dropping an all-new flavor-matched duo: the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher (available with green tea or lemonade) and Watermelon Burst Donut filled with watermelon-flavored jelly. These new items will be available for a limited time; specifically how long you can expect them to stick around is unclear.

It could be argued that Dunkin' already offers "donut-adjacent" coffee flavors with its existing Butter Pecan, Caramel, French Vanilla, and Mocha flavoring swirls that can be added to any iced coffee. They might mimic the flavor profiles of existing donuts like glazed, maple, cream-filled, vanilla frosted, and the coffee roll. Still, these new releases are more specifically geared toward being dupes. So, do the new donut-inspired coffees actually taste like donuts? Fans who have already tried them have mixed reviews.