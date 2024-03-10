Trader Joe's Chocolate Sauce Brand Is A Must-Buy Over Hershey's

When it comes to chocolate sauce, it's pretty likely that Hershey's is the first brand that pops into your mind. After all, many of us have childhood memories of drizzling Hershey's syrup over ice cream or using it to make chocolate milk. However, despite its cultural significance, Hershey's is not the best chocolate sauce brand out there. Tasting Table ranked 10 chocolate sauce brands — for when you don't want to make your own homemade chocolate sauce, chocolate syrup, or hot fudge — and Hershey's actually placed at number seven. This leads us to the very important question of which brand ranked number one.

The top spot went to the Trader Joe's organic chocolate sauce, Midnight Moo. We found Hershey's sauce to be a bit too runny and observed that it dissolved so quickly that the chocolate flavor couldn't really settle on the taste buds. On the other hand, the TJ's sauce had the opposite qualities and was plenty rich, with a strong cocoa flavor. As for the price, Midnight Moo sauce is only 50 cents more than Hershey's, so it seems well worth it to opt for the Trader Joe's sauce instead of the slightly cheaper — albeit very familiar — Hershey's syrup.