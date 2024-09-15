The States Where You Can Buy Liquor At Trader Joe's

Whether filling your pantry, checking off your meal-prep list, or creating the menu for your next dinner party, Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop. But what about your beverage shopping needs? We know there are plenty of Trader Joe's non-alcoholic delights to stock your fridge with, but things get a little trickier and less guaranteed with alcohol. And that's before you even split hairs between beer, wine, and liquor. The latter is the most restricted category, so in which states can you actually shop for it at a Trader Joe's?

Trader Joe's locations in Arizona sell liquor alongside beer and wine, but not at every single location. In California, you're likely to find liquor at your local T.J.'s. In Colorado, it's a bit more complicated — the grocery stores themselves won't have liquor but might have separate shops next door that do. Ditto for Kentucky, where you can find liquor at Trader Joe's wine shops that neighbor the grocery stores. You can get liquor at Louisiana Trader Joe's locations, but in Massachusetts, it's a mixed bag — some spots sell liquor, some don't. Michigan allows grocery stores to sell liquor, but only the Trader Joe's in Ann Arbor embraces the privilege. Liquor is available at TJ's in Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, and New Mexico. In New Jersey, just two locations offer it. Nearly all Washington state locations sell liquor, and Trader Joe's in Wisconsin have liquor too.