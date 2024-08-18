12 Mistakes You're Making When Shopping At Trader Joe's
Back in the dark ages, when California hoarded all the Trader Joe's locations, grocery shopping elsewhere seemed a little lackluster compared to what it is now. If you've been around long enough to remember when TJ's first opened a location in your neighborhood, you might also remember the first time you impressed dinner guests with a secretly frozen entrée. With the arrival of Trader Joe's, snack time also became an adventure as you navigated the chain's wide variety of crackers, cheese puffs, pretzels, and other crunchy delights. You might even remember when Two-Buck Chuck actually cost two bucks (while prices have since risen, this wine remains relatively cheap, at less than $4 a bottle). By offering a carefully curated selection of affordable and frequently seasonal products, TJ's minimizes the "Paradox of Choice" for stress-free shopping.
It's not always butterflies and rainbows at Trader Joe's, though. From failing to enter the store with a game plan, to trudging through checkout lines that can rival the queues at amusement parks, your shopping trip could easily turn into an exhausting endeavor. Besides, you might not be making the most of all the TJ's lore swapped among loyal customers. For the most successful and enjoyable grocery haul possible, make sure not to make these mistakes when shopping at Trader Joe's.
1. Not scanning the Fearless Flyer for new and seasonal items
Newspapers might be nearing extinction, but that doesn't stop Trader Joe's from regularly releasing its Fearless Flyer every couple of months. Next time you visit TJ's, pick up a copy on your way into the store. Unlike a typical store flyer, which boasts weekly sales, this one is instead a guide to new products and seasonal items.
Indeed, you can make the most out of Trader Joe's visits by following its Fearless Flyer, which offers advice on how to pair products, gives pricing information, and includes enlightening descriptions regarding ingredient selection and sourcing. While the Fearless Flyer is packed with products, it doesn't always tell you where to find them. If you don't have time for a leisurely stroll through the grocery store, try locating seasonal items on the seasonal shelf, or else at the ends of aisles, where they are strategically placed for maximum visibility.
It's worth noting that TJ's must make orders well in advance of each product's release, making restocks difficult in the event that customers unexpectedly swarm for the same coveted items. This is possibly the reason why Trader Joe's seasonal items are so limited — not to mention, a potential motive to plan ahead by signing up on TJ's website to receive the Fearless Flyer straight to your inbox as soon as it drops.
2. Buying the grocery chain's produce
According to numerous online forums, articles, and even former employees, as well as our own personal experiences, Trader Joe's produce is notorious for appearing to have a shorter shelf life compared to the produce carried by other grocery stores. It seems the reason for this is the same reason why TJ's products are so budget-friendly: as the grocery chain's produce category manager Jack Salamon revealed on the "Inside Trader Joe's Podcast" in 2019, the company prefers to conduct business directly with a limited number of carefully selected suppliers around the world, but this also means it cannot as easily make changes to sourcing when product quality occasionally suffers.
That's why you should consider only buying produce at Trader Joe's that you plan on using immediately. We also recommend staying away from items that tend to spoil relatively quickly, like berries and tomatoes. Items that generally have a longer shelf life include apples, potatoes, oranges, carrots, beets, celery, and squash. Another exception that may be worth making is Trader Joe's bananas; we'll explain why later in this article. Of course, if you only want to make one trip to the grocery store each week, or if you simply cannot resist the temptation to add a box of blueberries to your cart, you can always freeze your produce and use it later in recipes like smoothies and soups.
3. Not exploring the Trader Joe's recipe contests
Trader Joe's maintains a pretty robust social media presence, and the recurring recipe contests the company sponsors offer shoppers some pretty mouthwatering content. For instance, the 2024 TJ's store recipe contest winner was announced in July, and the winning recipe — a Brooklyn babka ice cream pie — may give home bakers a delicious way to cool down on a hot summer's day with just a short list of ingredients.
Other recipe contests have invited customers to compete for the chance to earn gift card rewards. Themes have included burger bun-anza and pizza party competitions, as well as battling recipes centered around bananas, milkshakes, and strawberries. For most of these contests, contenders are asked to use a maximum of either five or seven Trader Joe's ingredients and to post their entries on Instagram with a hashtag specific to each competition. So, before finalizing your next Trader Joe's shopping list, you may find recipe inspiration not only from the winners published on TJ's website, but also from the multitude of entries preserved on Instagram.
4. Forgetting to bring your own bags and enter the weekly raffle
Many Trader Joe's locations host a weekly raffle that you are eligible to enter if you bring your own grocery bags and spend at least $25 in the same purchase. With paper bags unnecessarily burdening the environment, it makes sense to bring your own anyway. Each week's winner receives a $25 gift card, which could potentially cover the cost of investment.
What's more, the artwork on Trader Joe's reusable bags is quite different from what you might find at other grocery stores. In addition to universal designs available at stores nationwide, each state with TJ's locations has its own special edition (and sometimes two, as is the case with Northern and Southern California). Because this grocery chain can be found in the majority of states (there are currently only eight states that don't have a single Trader Joe's store), some TJ's enthusiasts might forget about collecting stamps and start collecting bags instead. If you anticipate shopping in the store's frozen or refrigerated aisles, TJ's also offers insulated mini tote bags that are already selling out, as of this writing.
5. Shopping at Trader Joe's at the wrong time of day
We've been to what many consider the busiest Trader Joe's, located underground on the corner of 72nd Street and Broadway in New York City. Its lines are appalling on a normal day, but they're even more nightmarish during the holiday season. If you frequent a TJ's with similar crowds, experiment with when you visit the store — or shop at a different spot, if one is nearby. A store manager recommended on Reddit that customers hit the store on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, adding that "right when we open is honestly the best time to go."
If you're wondering about the ideal time to stop by Trader Joe's when you're in it for the free samples, the answer is late each evening. As disclosed by an anonymous employee in an interview with Thrillist, "If you're there at the end of the night, and we're just trying to clean everything out of there, you can probably stand there for 10 minutes and eat."
Or, maybe you want to time your visits around snagging a seasonal special that sells out quickly. The best time to shop at Trader Joe's to catch fresh restocks varies by store: Your best bet for fresh flowers and produce is in the morning, but non-perishable goods follow a less predictable pattern and are restocked throughout the day. If you don't see what you're looking for, it's worth asking an employee if it's in the back or when it might be restocked next.
6. Not utilizing the store's free return service
While asking for free samples of anything you'd like seems to be a hit-or-miss situation depending on which Trader Joe's you frequent and which employee you flag down, the company does enforce a universally honored free return service. This can be especially handy if you're too shy to ask for a sample or inquire about a product, and it can be a great relief for those times when a TJ's product is disappointing.
In fact, Trader Joe's easy-going return policy is a breeze to initiate; you don't even need to bring in the receipt. Simply speak to the manager about your dissatisfaction with the product, and they will grant you a refund or replacement in most cases. This policy acts as insurance not only for food and beverages (including quick-to-spoil produce), but also for household goods like laundry detergent and multi-purpose cleaners. It can even extend to alcoholic products at certain stores, depending on local regulations. And if you're unsatisfied with a Trader Joe's product you received as a gift, you can return that too, either for store credit or for money back.
This policy encourages shoppers to branch out and try new products, so it's in everyone's best interest that customers don't abuse it. In other words, if you like the product, we don't recommend trying to finagle a return.
7. Waiting for sales when shopping at Trader Joe's
Unlike other grocery store chains, Trader Joe's does not offer sales. Period. The About Us page on the company's website sums up why: "We know that maintaining our everyday focus on value is vital, which is why we don't have sales, we don't offer coupons, and there are no loyalty programs or membership cards to swipe at our stores." TJ's products tend to be unique, trendy, and budget-friendly enough that the grocery chain doesn't exactly need to go out of its way to cultivate brand loyalty — which is why there likely won't ever be a Trader Joe's loyalty program.
If you really want to save a few bucks, the only way to use coupons at Trader Joe's is to use manufacturer coupons on items that are not sold under TJ's own name brand. Such products are heavily outnumbered, but they have included the likes of GT's Agua de Kefir, Perfect Bars, and Frooze Balls.
8. Not buying the grocery store's bananas
You may have noticed that you won't find scales at any of Trader Joe's checkout counters. That's because the company's policy is to charge produce either by the piece or by pre-weighed packages. This policy correlates with the funny story behind why Trader Joe's bananas are sold individually. In the inaugural episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's Podcast," former chairman and CEO Dan Bane explained that the company used to only sell pre-packaged bananas, where even the smallest packages still contained four to five bananas. Supposedly inspired by an elderly customer who is said to have quipped that she "may not live to that fourth banana," Trader Joe's decided to sell bananas by the piece.
Although TJ's had been selling non-organic bananas at 19 cents a pop since that alleged fateful day, the company announced a price hike in March 2024. They are now sold at $0.23 each — which, if you ask us, still isn't half bad compared to other stores. If you do choose to go bananas for the bananas, keep in mind the produce rule mentioned previously: They may be prone to early spoilage, so consider freezing those you don't plan on using immediately.
9. Skipping the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast
Whether you listen to podcasts on the road, in the kitchen, or while falling asleep in bed, the "Inside Trader Joe's Podcast" — which launched in 2018 — is another resource for those who frequent this grocery chain. You might actually wish to listen to this one while grocery shopping, especially the episodes that provide seasonal shopping recommendations. Other episode themes range from a Q&A with Trader Joe's CEO and chair Bryan Palbaum to detailed explanations behind company policies. Taken together, this podcast essentially gives both practical advice and insight into the Trader Joe's ethos, logos, and pathos.
As of this writing, there are over 75 official episodes, most of which are no more than 30 minutes long. In addition, supplemental ICYMI episodes are much shorter in length and answer questions like, "Why does Trader Joe's use private labels?" and "How does Trader Joe's set prices?" You can listen to all episodes on the Trader Joe's website, as well as most platforms where you'll find podcasts.
10. Missing out on the Customer Choice Awards
The Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards list, published at the beginning of each calendar year, is your one-stop shop for finding some of the tastiest and most unique products at the grocery chain. These lists have been published for the past 15 years, as of this writing, and they are divided into categories like #1 overall, #1 appetizer, and #1 sweet treat. Customers are invited to vote for their favorite products online, and after tallying votes, Trader Joe's announces a winner and four runners-up for each category. Just because a product has won the customers' favor, however, does not mean that it will be around forever: The Brazil nut body butter, for instance, won 2024's #1 bath, body, and home award, but its run is still limited. Similarly, the apple cider, winner of that same year's #1 beverage category, is a seasonal item.
If you want to see the crème de la crème of TJ's products, or if you feel a sting of injustice upon not seeing your favorite products listed, look for them in Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, a list spearheaded in 2023. Several products, like the dark chocolate peanut butter cups and the soy chorizo, have won categories in the Customer Choice Awards so many times that they have been taken out of the running and are now housed here.
11. Not bringing your kids shopping at Trader Joe's
It's no secret that grocery shopping with young kids can be a hassle — but it's also a golden opportunity to educate them about healthy eating and maximizing one's budget. Both objectives can be achieved at Trader Joe's, which is known for its affordability and its wide range of products catering to specific dietary needs. Children also have many focal points for their attention at TJ's; from browsing the Fearless Flyer to admiring the hand-painted signs or reading the amusing descriptions on product labels, TJ's can be an imaginative and colorful place for kids and adults alike.
One perk of shopping with your kids at Trader Joe's that is not as well-known is the prospect of discovering the stuffed animal each store hides among its shelves. Each TJ's has its own mascots, from squishy penguins to soft lions, and they can change seasonally. Once your youngster finds the stuffed animal, ask them to look for the plastic lobster that many stores hide in addition. Although discovering the stuffed animal is reward enough in itself for many kids, have your child report their success to an employee for a small gift, such as a piece of candy or a fun sticker at the checkout counter.
12. Forgetting to check out fanbase recipes on social media
Thanks to Trader Joe's versatile products and its loyal fanbase, there are countless TikTok videos, Reddit threads, Pinterest boards, and more that can guide you in making delicious homemade meals while exclusively using TJ's ingredients. These recommendations can be particularly helpful when it comes to working with flavors that are unfamiliar. After all, many of us are only now discovering the potential of ingredients like yuzu and ube, both of which can be found in popular Trader Joe's products.
Content creators tend to specialize in specific diets or recipe styles, so it is worth taking the time to find the social media channels that cater to your needs. Whether you are on the hunt for vegan or gluten-free recipes, need to put together a quick meal, or want to impress guests with a decadent dessert, there is plenty of information out there to guide you. Don't skip over reading the comments sections for these videos, either, where viewers often leave additional recommendations. Once you find what you are looking for, add the necessary ingredients to your Trader Joe's shopping list and start looking forward to a tasty meal.