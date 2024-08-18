12 Mistakes You're Making When Shopping At Trader Joe's

Back in the dark ages, when California hoarded all the Trader Joe's locations, grocery shopping elsewhere seemed a little lackluster compared to what it is now. If you've been around long enough to remember when TJ's first opened a location in your neighborhood, you might also remember the first time you impressed dinner guests with a secretly frozen entrée. With the arrival of Trader Joe's, snack time also became an adventure as you navigated the chain's wide variety of crackers, cheese puffs, pretzels, and other crunchy delights. You might even remember when Two-Buck Chuck actually cost two bucks (while prices have since risen, this wine remains relatively cheap, at less than $4 a bottle). By offering a carefully curated selection of affordable and frequently seasonal products, TJ's minimizes the "Paradox of Choice" for stress-free shopping.

It's not always butterflies and rainbows at Trader Joe's, though. From failing to enter the store with a game plan, to trudging through checkout lines that can rival the queues at amusement parks, your shopping trip could easily turn into an exhausting endeavor. Besides, you might not be making the most of all the TJ's lore swapped among loyal customers. For the most successful and enjoyable grocery haul possible, make sure not to make these mistakes when shopping at Trader Joe's.