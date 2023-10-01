Make The Most Out Of Trader Joe's Visits By Following Its Fearless Flyer

How do we love Trader Joe's? Let us count the ways. From unique and seasonally rotating products, its signature Trader Joe's free samples, affordability — even as grocery price tags skyrocket — friendly store staff, and items with cult followings, there are about a million reasons to be a TJ's devotee. Trader Joe's prides itself on a quirky, different kind of shopping experience down to the Hawaiian shirts its cashiers wear and the hand-drawn art in each store.

Another feature that sets Trader Joe's apart from the big box retailers is its Fearless Flyer, an in-house publication coming out at regular two-month intervals, that hearkens back to the detailed catalogs we all used to love flipping through. You'll find text-heavy pages, Victorian-inspired illustrations, zany copy, and illustrative, encyclopedic-style descriptions of new and upcoming products plus tips on how to use them.

With everything going on in a typical, bustling Trader Joe's store, don't sleep on picking up the Fearless Flyer. You won't find sales here — the store doesn't do them — but you will stay in the know about products you need to add to your list and creative ideas for how to enjoy them.