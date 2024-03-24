16 Non-Alcoholic Trader Joe's Drinks You Should Have In Your Fridge, Ranked

Trader Joe's is not exactly a secret. It's a cult-favorite grocery store with enough of a devoted customer base to warrant increasingly more product reviews, new item announcements, and availability updates. I can't say that I'm any different — when it comes to Trader Joe's, I want to stay informed.

Fun new snacks, easy frozen items, and affordable but fancy cheese are all hot topics at Trader Joe's. But if you're looking for your new favorite non-alcoholic beverage, you can definitely find it at this store, too. From shelf-stable to refrigerated, from black coffee to sweet hot cocoa, and from fresh-tasting smoothies to childhood classic lemonade, there's something for everyone.

I came into this taste test with the expectation of tasting some generally decent beverages. I came out of this taste test with a lot more products added to my next grocery list. Probably too many. But that's Trader Joe's for you. I'm excited to share my ranking of the best non-alcoholic beverages, from worst to best.