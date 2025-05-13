How Cotton Candy Grapes Get Their Sweet Flavor, According To Science

Upon first biting into a cotton candy grape, I felt sure it had an artificial flavor or that some "weird science" had hacked Mother Nature in vicarious ways. Its resemblance to the classic pink, fluffy, sticky, outrageously sweet fairground treat of the same name was uncanny — and still feels that way whenever those plump, green beauties find their way into my shopping cart. It's not a subtle taste, rather one that bursts across the palate in a sassy taste bud explosion. It begs, or rather demands, an explanation, which is why I'm pleased to announce there is one.

In reality, cotton grapes are a natural fruit, with no artificial sweeteners or Frankenstein-style meddling. There is, however, a lot of science behind that unique flavor. Like many fruits and vegetables, careful grape breeding plays a role in developing new varieties to maximize things like quality, quantity, pest resistance, shelf life, firmness, and specific traits. One of those traits is flavor, which is definitely what's going on with cotton candy grapes.

Using the process of hybridization, a horticulturalist from International Fruit Genetics (IFG) in California, David Cain, spent several years and made thousands of attempts at creating the specific flavor. Using existing grape varieties, cross-pollinating them, planting the seeds, and hoping for that elusive candy-like sweetness, Cain and his fellow scientists eventually recreated the carnival-aura magic of cotton candy grapes. They don't look or smell like the colorful spun-sugar circus treat, but they most certainly, almost eerily, share the same taste.