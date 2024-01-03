Kishu Oranges Are Hard-To-Find Fruits That Only Grow In 2 States

Maybe you have a favorite type of orange: a plump, juicy navel, sassy clementine, regal Valencia, or a sweet and tangy cross-bred Cara Cara. You might want to put those passions aside from late January through February. That's when the teeny-tiny, elusive kishu oranges sashay onto the citrus scene. Don't blink, or you'll miss them, especially if you live far from the only two states known to cultivate them: Florida and California. However, thanks to modern-day shipping and online ordering, there's a fair chance you can still taste these little beauties as they reach maturity in select specialty orchards. Don't dawdle, as they've been known to sell out within two weeks.

Here's why you should go out of your way to experience a kishu mandarin orange, known by cutesy monikers such as kishu kisses, little wonders, cherry oranges, and tiny tangerines; you can also find them under the interchangeable name of kishu tangerines. First, they're extraordinarily sweet, with a light, tingly, tangy touch, and can be as small as a walnut or up to about 2 inches. Second, a kishu is thin-skinned, fragrant, juicy, and easy to peel, which makes them perfect for one-bite delights and easy snacking for kids.

Finally, like other orange varieties, they pack valuable nutrients, including vitamins C and A, calcium, potassium, and antioxidants. As a bonus, because they're so sweet — ranging up to 14 on the Brix sugar measurement scale – you'll likely consume them frequently for concentrated doses of sugary goodness.