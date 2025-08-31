6 Pickle-Flavored Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Potato chips certainly have come a long way over the years, and long gone are the days of plain potato chip flavors. Nowadays, you can find some awfully creative chip flavors out there, with those like Lay's potato chips offering mind-boggling flavors like BLT Sandwich, Sweet & Spicy Honey, or Dill Pickle. As far as that latter flavor is concerned, however, Lay's certainly isn't the only brand to have hopped onto the dill pickle trend. Just a quick trip down the chip aisle at any large grocery store will prove that pickles are more popular than ever, both in actual pickle form and in pickle-flavored potato chip form.

So, which chip brand offers the best pickle-flavored potato chip? That's what I've set out to find out. In this ranking of pickle potato chips, I've sampled six different brands to pinpoint which pickle chip tantalizes the taste buds and which ones are, unfortunately, duds. I determined my ranking based on a few factors, with a major one being how much the chip actually tastes like pickles. Other factors included the texture of the chips and how good the pickle flavor was (or, if it didn't really taste like pickles, how good the chip tasted in general).