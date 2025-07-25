Our Absolute Favorite Snack In The US Is This Popular Brand Of Potato Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snacks are a beloved part of every culture, and with our modern age of industrialization, mass production, and flashy packaging, snack culture is growing. In the U.S., grocery stores dedicate multiple aisles to snack foods, from cookies and crackers to chips and candy. We took on the controversial and utterly decadent task of ranking the most popular U.S. snacks, and our absolute favorite snack out of the 31 we sampled was Kettle chips.

Potato chips appeared more than once in our ranking, including Ruffles and Lays varieties. But Kettle chips, one of the most popular brands of potato chips on grocery store shelves, were in a class of their own. The difference between Kettle chips and regular potato chips isn't in the ingredients or nutritional value, but the way they're made in small batches; sliced potatoes are thrown into a kettle filled with oil to fry. These small batches produce a texture and flavor that's superior to all other potato chips and, according to our ranking, all types of snacks. The texture and mouthfeel of Kettle chips are impeccable, with their satisfying crunch and curly, bubbly, and folded shapes. In addition to an immaculate crunch, Kettle chips are perfectly seasoned. Perhaps all the folds and curls trap pockets of seasoning that burst into our mouths with each bite.