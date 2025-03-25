31 Most Popular Snacks In America Ranked Worst To Best

Listen, this one is open to debate. Do we think that M&M's are the best candy ever invented? Of course not. But that's especially true when it comes to the original M&M's. As far as all the other flavors? Some of them are really, really good. It makes sense that there would be a lot of variation between the different varieties, because at their core, M&M's are one of the most basic candies anyone could ever dream up. They're just little drops of chocolate covered in a flavorless candy coating. So, adding just one ingredient makes a big difference. While the flavor and texture of regular M&M's brings the ranking down a little (these also taste quite cheap, just like the Hershey's bar), the other varieties earn it a higher place on our list than you may expect.

Our opinion? Pretzel M&M's are the best of the best. They're the perfect mix of salty and sweet, and they have a crunch to them that makes them more satisfying than most of the other options. There's something about that dry interior and the candy coating on the outside that makes them super fun to bite into. The crispy, almond, and caramel options are pretty solid choices too. The dark chocolate and peanut varieties are a little bit boring, but at least they have more going for them than the original.

Try different kinds of M&M's to see which ones you like, but don't count on them being your all-time favorite snack.