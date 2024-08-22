The Umami Ingredient Your Rice Krispies Treats Are Missing

Rice Krispies treats stand the test of time for a reason; however, admittedly, they can be a little too sweet at times thanks to all the marshmallows you use to make the treats. Thankfully, there's an easy way to remedy this and balance out all that sweetness. Simply add an umami-rich ingredient, one that's probably already in your refrigerator — miso — when you're making your next batch of Rice Krispies treats.

When we make brownies, cakes, and cookies, we usually add a little salt or use salted butter to temper the sweetness levels of our baked goodies. In the same vein, we can swap out the salt and use miso instead when making Rice Krispies treats.

Adding miso to Rice Krispies treats is a relatively simple process. First, pick out a recipe, like our salted caramel Rice Krispies treats recipe. Then, choose either red or white miso. While white miso is milder and often sweeter, we personally like to use red miso in all of our desserts and baking for more flavor and umami notes. Then, after melting the butter and marshmallows over low heat, turn off the beat and incorporate the miso, starting with a teaspoon at a time, and adjust to your taste.