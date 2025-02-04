Move Over Nachos - Potato Chip Towers Are The New 'It' Snack For Super Bowl Parties

Sure, someone's going to topple it over at some point, but that's just part of the fun of a potato chip tower — a great snack to share anytime —but especially at halftime. This dish is addictively delicious in that can't-eat-just-one way, making it ideal for a Super Bowl spread. Whether it's homemade chips or your favorite store-bought ones, this treat involves a mess of them, and just the right combination of toppings, layered and spackled together into a crispy potato mountain.

The story behind these sensational spuds goes like this: We collectively lost it over Paleta Ibérico Con Chips, the viral sensation circa 2020 from Ernesto's, the popular NYC Basque restaurant. They serve their famous house-made potato chips with tender slices of Ibérico ham stacked in a heaping mound on a warm plate. Core memory unlocked. Let's do this. So, step one: Obtain the chips. Frying them at home is easy peasy, but there are some things to consider before you try to make your own potato chips, like the work involved versus the yield.

If your guests are craving a live cooking experience, Dutch oven kettle chips are fun, as long as you have the right tools. A wok or a heavy braising pan offers surface area, and that's exactly what we need to cook a large amount of thinly sliced potatoes all at once. Consider investing in a stainless steel spider strainer (like this one by OXO on Amazon) to scoop up batches of potato chips, too. Now, let's get them topped and piled as high as they'll go.

