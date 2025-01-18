Dutch-Oven Kettle Chips With Onion Dip Recipe

When was the last party you attended that didn't have some form of chip and dip? Both inexpensive and effortless, the easy party snack is a host's dream; a light bite that can be brought together in seconds. It's a humble snack, one that doesn't serve to impress — unless, of course, you make it from scratch. Frying your own chips turns what is usually an overlooked appetizer into the star of the show, and coupled with a homemade onion dip, it becomes a memorable offering. Making chips from scratch isn't hard, either: You just need a Dutch oven, potatoes, and some oil.

Kettle chips are the golden brown cousin to potato chips, the irregular shape and thick, crispy texture a trademark of their namesake method. While potato chips are sliced extremely thin and fried at one even temperature, kettle chips are sliced slightly thicker and fried in batches. The batch frying is what causes the dark brown color: When the temperature of the oil lowers, the chips take longer to fry, resulting in a darker color and heartier texture. Developer Michelle McGlinn walks through how to do this at home with a Dutch oven and also shares a delicious sour cream and onion dip to go along with it so that you're ready to impress your guests at your next party — before dinner even comes out.

