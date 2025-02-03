18 Pringles Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Pringles can be polarizing. They're basically potato chips, but not really (they don't count as real potato chips because of a technicality). And although they offer a salty, crispy snack that's ideal for mindlessly munching on the couch, they don't exactly offer the crunchiness of most other chip brands out there. One thing Pringles do offer, though, is plenty of different flavors to choose from — it almost seems like you can snag Pringles that taste like anything.

Advertisement

That's why I was so excited to conduct a taste test of 18 different flavors from the chip brand. I've ranked these flavors, starting from the worst and working my way to the best, to help guide you on your chip-buying journey. Although I took texture into consideration for the few varieties that strayed from standard Pringles, the main criteria for this ranking is overwhelmingly flavor.

Of course, you probably won't agree with me on every count, but maybe this ranking can help you better choose the next Pringles flavor you want to try when you have the munchies and need an easy snack. These are Pringles flavors, ranked.