16 Store-Brand Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

We all love fried potatoes, from french fries to skillet to the delicious chip form. Fried potatoes are just something that is incredibly versatile and deliciously pleasing. Whether it's a hashbrown with breakfast, a crumbled chip on a saucy sandwich, or a tot at the dinner table, fried potatoes go with every meal, no matter what time of day. Well, that's usually the case.

Before going into this ranking, I would have laughed if someone had told me you could mess up a plain potato chip. But I'm here to tell you that it is not only a reality, it is much more common than I ever expected. I didn't feel like I was asking for much. I expected a nice balance of salt to potato flavor, a good texture that didn't damage my mouth, and just the right amount of oil. A chip that left me coming back for more. But when I put these store-brand potato chips to that test, I'm sad to say that many of them failed.

Thankfully, you won't have to endure the same tater catastrophies that I faced because, based on what I want in a good potato chip, I've ranked these from worst to best. Shop accordingly, and buyer beware; believing that your store-brand is gonna bring it just might put you in potato chip purgatory.