McDonald's fries have been iconic since first hitting the fryer. And while those fries still rate high on America's favorite fry scale, and stay very close to the original product, those who know what the fries tasted like before July 23, 1990, know it's just not the same.

The secret to the perfectly hot golden fry, with a crispy outer layer and tender fluffy insides was all due to a vegetable oil and beef tallow blend the fries were prepared in. Deemed Formula 47, in homage to McDonald's already legendary 47 cent meal, the famous oil blend created fries the whole world craved.

In the '90s, however, McDonald's started taking huge hits about the fat content in its food. Full page ads were taken out in major newspapers, billboards went up, all publicly condemning the health risks McDonald's food was perpetuating. Even with the best fight McDonald's could muster, it was hard to ignore the persecution of the fat food shaming era. So, the legendary Formula 47 was changed to pure vegetable oil (cite atlaso).

It was then that the best fry in the world became a sad shell of itself. Nowadays the fries have to be eaten hot, generally right out of the bag, or you end up with something gummy and unsatisfying. The vegetable oil tends to leave a strange mouth coating that is hard to clear from the palate. And forget about there being consistency in the salt ratio from store to store.

It's true that many still flock to McDonald's for iconic french fries. The fries are still beloved. Sadly, it's also true that there are many who have to simply shake their head and just remember when.