How French Fries And Ketchup Became A Pairing Made In Heaven

Whether grabbing a quick snack on the go or indulging in a hearty meal at your favorite diner, chances are you'll find the humble french fry and its tangy sidekick, ketchup, on the menu. This seemingly simple culinary pairing has conquered global taste buds, but how did these two seemingly disparate ingredients become a match made in flavor heaven?

The story of french fries traces back to the 17th century and are believed to have originated in Belgium. However, in the late 19th century, french fries gained widespread popularity, particularly in France and later in the United States. In the late 19th century, ketchup gained favor in the United States, thanks partly to the Heinz company, which began producing and bottling it on a large scale. With its slightly tart sweetness and vibrant red color, tomato ketchup quickly became a go-to condiment among Americans.

However, the exact moment of this legendary union is difficult to pinpoint. It likely occurred in the early 20th century as french fries and ketchup became more common in the United States. One theory suggests that the rise of fast-food restaurants played a significant role in cementing the relationship between the two. As fast-food venues began popping up across the country, they often served french fries alongside ketchup, making it easy for customers to dip their fries into the zesty sauce.