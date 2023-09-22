We Tried The New Shake Shack Fries Cooked In Sugarcane Oil And It's A Game-Changer

Move over, soybean; there's a new oil in town. Shake Shack's quietly introduced a new type of frying oil to two locations in New York City. You won't see it advertised at the counter, but Zero Acre oil made from sugarcane is the secret ingredient in Shake Shack's fried foods ... but only if you're willing and able to travel to the extremely limited rollout.

While food developers may never give us a french fry safely in the realms of what we'd consider healthy, the industry's gotten really good at mitigating the worst effects of junk food while preserving the taste. The latest development in the game is sugarcane oil. For all the bad rap that processed sugar gets, it turns out the source for it can yield some really healthy fatty acids while also growing beautifully under conditions other plants can't ... and without requiring additional resources.

To see if it really makes a difference, we took a quick tour in succession of two Shake Shack spots in midtown Manhattan: the Penn Station location for the original flavor, and the new Shake Shack at Hudson Yards, where the frying oil is getting a test run.