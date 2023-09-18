Shake Shack Is Testing A New Environmentally-Friendly Frying Oil Made From Sugarcane

In honor of NYC Climate Week, the largest climate-focused event in the U.S., Shake Shack is trading its standard soybean oil for a greener alternative. The new initiative revolves around Zero Acre Farms' cooking oil, an oil produced from sugarcane plants with an eye toward sustainability. Lauded for its surplus of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, this innovative oil has a neutral taste and the high smoke point required for deep frying and griddle searing.

The pilot program is kicking off at the Hudson Yards and Battery Park City locations in New York City, Shake Shack's hometown. Co-founder and CEO of Zero Acre Jeff Nobbs said in a press release, "This partnership combines the deliciousness that Shake Shack is known for with the health and sustainability focus of Zero Acre, allowing diners to feel good with every bite." The popular burger restaurant is the first major chain in the city to embrace Zero Acre's oil, a choice that is structured to reduce its dependency on vegetable oil, which tends to contain more polyunsaturated fats that are unstable for frying. In addition, the collaboration allows Shake Shack to reduce its overall environmental footprint as it partners with a company focused on sustainable food solutions.