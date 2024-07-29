Level Up Frozen French Fries With A Dollop Of Beef Tallow
Believe it or not, there's a strong case for why you should buy frozen fries instead of making fresh ones, partly to do with how easy they are to prepare. Even so, that doesn't mean you can't put in a little more effort than just preheating an oven and ripping open a bag of Ore-Ida. There are many easy tricks to upgrade frozen fries, like adding seasoning salt or truffle oil, but we're here to tell you that a dollop of beef tallow is a more unique way to add flavor to the potatoes. In fact, McDonald's formerly used beef tallow to make their iconic fries back in the day.
In case you've never used the ingredient, beef tallow is rendered fat from a cow, which can replace your other go-to fats that you might use to crisp frozen fries. If you like to spray your baking sheet with vegetable or olive oil for the fries, this is when the beef tallow can come into play. The reason why it's worth the swap is the flavor element, because the tallow will infuse the fries with a mildly meaty flavor without taking over the dish. You can also combine the beef tallow with herbs or aromatics like garlic to achieve more flavor with the frozen spud strips. Beef tallow's high smoke point also makes it an excellent alternative to fry or bake your go-to fries.
How to cook frozen fries with beef tallow
You can render beef tallow yourself or buy a jar at the grocery store. Either way, here's how to use the fat to level up your frozen fries: To deep fry your fries in beef tallow, you'll need a few cups so there's enough for about two cups of the fat in a deep fryer or frying pan. Melt the beef tallow until it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then cook the fries accordingly. You should get deliciously golden fries that are lovely and crisp on the outside.
For baked fries, you have a few options. The first technique is to coat a baking sheet with a couple of tablespoons of beef tallow, spread the fries on top, then bake according to the instructions on the package. You can also dollop the beef tallow on a shallow baking sheet, place in the oven to melt, add the fries and stir them around a little, then return to the oven. Another option: Melt the tallow first, toss the fries in the fat along with seasonings or dried herbs, then bake until perfectly crisp. And if you really prefer homemade fries, use beef tallow in addition to our tips on how to make french fries at home, from avoiding waxy potatoes to frying them in batches.