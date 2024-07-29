Level Up Frozen French Fries With A Dollop Of Beef Tallow

Believe it or not, there's a strong case for why you should buy frozen fries instead of making fresh ones, partly to do with how easy they are to prepare. Even so, that doesn't mean you can't put in a little more effort than just preheating an oven and ripping open a bag of Ore-Ida. There are many easy tricks to upgrade frozen fries, like adding seasoning salt or truffle oil, but we're here to tell you that a dollop of beef tallow is a more unique way to add flavor to the potatoes. In fact, McDonald's formerly used beef tallow to make their iconic fries back in the day.

In case you've never used the ingredient, beef tallow is rendered fat from a cow, which can replace your other go-to fats that you might use to crisp frozen fries. If you like to spray your baking sheet with vegetable or olive oil for the fries, this is when the beef tallow can come into play. The reason why it's worth the swap is the flavor element, because the tallow will infuse the fries with a mildly meaty flavor without taking over the dish. You can also combine the beef tallow with herbs or aromatics like garlic to achieve more flavor with the frozen spud strips. Beef tallow's high smoke point also makes it an excellent alternative to fry or bake your go-to fries.