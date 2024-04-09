The Best Potatoes For Crispy Steak Fries

There is virtually no debate that french fries are one of the most delicious uses of potatoes to ever be invented. That being said, there is much contention over what the best cut of fry is. From shoestring and crinkle cut to waffle and curly, everyone has a different answer when asked about their favorite type of french fry. While we can't tell you which kind to prefer, we can tell you how to get the best version of any given fry cut — and in this case, we are tackling steak fries. Our recommendation when making the ideal steak fry is to use Yukon gold potatoes.

Steak fries are one of the thickest cuts of fry out there, resulting in sturdy fries that can stand up well to the heft of a meaty meal. Unfortunately, this thickness also means there is a high ratio of soft interior to crispy exterior. This ratio can make the fries feel soggy and mushy when you bite into them, especially if you are working with an extra-starchy potato like a russet. Yukon gold potatoes address this issue thanks to their dense texture. Where the interior fluffier potatoes may come off as mealy, the Yukon gold turns tender and creamy, offering a more appealing mouthfeel when biting through the fry's outer layer. Additionally, if you enjoy skin on your fries, the Yukon's thin skin will add some flavor and texture without becoming chewy.