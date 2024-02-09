Steam Spuds Before Baking For The Crispiest Oven Fries

Craving a side of taters to pair with your juicy burger or sizzling steak? Although it can be hard to compete with the french fries from your favorite local bistro, whipping them up at home doesn't have to be as daunting as it sounds. You don't have to fire up the deep fryer and use a ton of cooking oil to achieve the perfect potato side dish. To avoid the extra tools, time, and cleanup, you can simply bake up a fresh batch of fries.

Now, we know what you're thinking: Baked fries often run the risk of either being too soft or too dry. But, don't worry, there's an easy trick to avoid overcooked or soggy spuds, and it's totally worth the extra step to get there. For crisp, restaurant-quality "frites" served straight out of the oven, all you have to do is steam your potatoes before baking them.

After cutting up your potatoes into thick wedges, thin sticks, or crinkle-cut batons, place your raw strips into a steamer basket above boiling water for up to 10 minutes, being careful not to steam them until they're completely soft or losing their shape. Then, gently toss them in some oil, place them on your baking sheet (remembering not to overcrowd them), and pop them into the oven. Once they're done, you should be left with perfectly golden fries that are crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside.