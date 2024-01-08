The Mistake That's Leading To Soggy Baked Fries

There are many perks to making a batch of homemade fries in the oven rather than deep-frying them in oil. The technique is not only thought to be healthier, but it also creates less of a mess, with no pot full of oil to deal with after cooking. No matter how they're cooked, the key to delicious fries is to make sure they're crispy — which can take a little more effort if they're baked rather than fried. Many home cooks have unfortunately pulled out a baking sheet of soggy spuds from the oven. There are many mistakes that can inhibit proper crisping, and one of the sneakiest setbacks is putting the sliced potatoes in the oven while they're still wet.

If you wash potatoes and don't give them enough time to dry, the excess moisture on their surfaces will lead to the fries steaming rather than browning and crisping. Many fry recipes will also call for soaking the cut potatoes in water to remove extra starches, which can help you get the crispiest fries possible. However, this hack will fail you if you don't dry the fries as thoroughly before cooking them.

To avoid this mistake, pat your raw fries dry before letting them sit between clean cloths or paper towels, then season and bake them in the oven. Don't hesitate to swap the towels out after a few minutes if they become soggy, to ensure your sliced spuds are as dry as possible.