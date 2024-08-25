16 Trader Joe's Teas, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there anything more comforting than a freshly brewed cup of tea? Whether you're feeling chilly, are under the weather, or just need a soothing, hot beverage, tea is arguably the ultimate go-to. Some might even prefer a strong cup of English breakfast in the morning over a mug of coffee, or perhaps choose among a variety of herbal teas at night instead of a decaffeinated cup of Joe.

Of all the places where one might purchase tea, shopping at Trader Joe's is a worthy option, where tea options are nearly as plentiful as the chain's assortment of snacks and frozen goods. Much like other products in the store, Trader Joe's also provides seasonal tea options, so just when your go-to cup of green tea starts to feel a little stale, there's a new variety available to keep things interesting.

Now, just because Trader Joe's offers an abundance of teas doesn't necessarily mean they're all worth your while. I've brewed up a wide range of Trader Joe's hot teas to determine which ones hit the spot on a chilly day, and which ones aren't worth precious space in your cart.