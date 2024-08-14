Add A Fruity Flair To Your Next Cup Of Chamomile Tea

Known for its many health benefits, including helping people fall asleep, chamomile tea is one of the most popular types of tea in the entire world. The tea is made from dried chamomile flowers and is packed with antioxidants, and is often lauded as a great non-caffeinated option for tea drinkers. When it comes to taste, chamomile tea is widely recognized as a very subtly flavored tea, with a hint of sweetness.

Although there are many good reasons to drink chamomile tea, its lack of intense flavor sometimes deters would-be tea drinkers. Fortunately, it is easy to add extra ingredients to tea; incorporating fruit flavors is a particularly easy way to do this. Adding fresh or dried bits of fruit to chamomile will impart delicious fruity flavors to the tea, as well as unique and fun colors.

One of the best things about chamomile is how versatile it is. You can add fresh chamomile flowers into iced tea, and many different tea brands produce this herbal variety, making it easy to find in stores for anyone who does not want the hassle of steeping loose-leaf teas. Regardless of such preferences, chamomile's flavor can be customized to suit just about anyone's taste with the help of a process known as fruit infusion.