Why You Won't Find A Trader Joe's Location Outside Of The US

From the souks of Morocco to the river markets of Vietnam, and from the mom and pop shops of India to the luxury fruit stores of Japan, it's fun to shop like a local when you travel abroad. Grocery store tourism has become a hot trend among world travelers. People love to see and try all unique products they can't get at home.

If you're visiting the United States, Trader Joe's is where you go when you want to find snacks you can't get anywhere else, and they're always bringing in new and exciting things. It's also known for its location-specific items, like the viral San Francisco Sourdough and the Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies. However, you won't find one outside of the U.S. anytime soon.

Given how long some people have been asking for Trader Joe's to expand into other towns in the US, expecting one to pop up in another country feels like a long shot. And that's because it is. Former CEO, Dan Bane, said in an episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast that "Opening stores outside the 48 states requires us to solve unique logistical and operational problems and we would only open stores where we are able to bring real value to our customers." Essentially, all of the extra costs it would require for TJ's to open up abroad would go against the chain's strategy at home, which is decreasing operational costs as much as possible to keep the food prices down.