Trader Joe's Is For Everyone, And Its Store Locations Should Reflect That

Some people are can't imagine not living near a Trader Joe's. But believe it or not, there are entire communities with freezers that have never seen a bag of mandarin orange chicken; their spice cabinets never graced by a container of furikake seasoning blend; their refrigerators never home to the fan-favorite vegan tzatziki. Aside from missing out on all of the viral products, there are economic benefits to shopping at Trader Joe's that people in my hometown, and others like them, have been robbed of.

Living in and out of Chicago for the last 10 years, I've grown more appreciative of my Trader Joe's trips. But it was a luxury I took for granted until the height of the pandemic in 2020, when I took refuge with my parents in Champaign-Urbana, enduring months on end without my beloved TJs. No longer did I have my favorite Trader Joe's foods, nor the easy meals I could throw together with them, to look forward to — and the local grocery stores simply didn't provide the same experience for me. I began to ask myself, why doesn't a Big-10 college town. home to more than 50,000 University of Illinois students have a Trader Joe's? And I wasn't the only one. Students had been voicing their deprivation, too. But despite consideration in 2021, the closest TJ's is still hours away.

My hometown isn't alone in its quest for a Trader Joe's. There are a number of other well-deserving communities that have pleaded for a store. From El Paso, Texas to Notre Dame, Indiana, people in cities and towns across the country are longing for a TJs. Many of them are still waiting — and there couldn't be a better time for Trader Joe's to expand than now.